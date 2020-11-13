Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean firm to produce 150 mln doses a year of Russian COVID-19 vaccine - RDIF

South Korea's GL Rapha will make more than 150 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine per year, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, one of its biggest production deals announced so far as Moscow aims to boost output abroad.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:41 IST
South Korean firm to produce 150 mln doses a year of Russian COVID-19 vaccine - RDIF
Representative image

South Korea's GL Rapha will make more than 150 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine per year, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, one of its biggest production deals announced so far as Moscow aims to boost output abroad. While Russia is ramping up its domestic production capacities, which will be focused on meeting its own needs, it has also reached agreements to produce 500 million doses annually abroad, which will supply other countries.

The South Korean deal marks a second production agreement since Russia said on Wednesday that the vaccine was found to be 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results. Hours after the results were announced, China's Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding said a deal had been agreed to manufacture, sell and test Sputnik V vaccine in China.

The South Korean firm is expected to begin production next month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Friday. The doses will be intended for global distribution, it said. GL Rapha has been in talks with RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev for several months this year after the sovereign fund approached it first, a spokesperson for the South Korean firm said.

Dmitriev had planned to visit the company, but the plan was put off due to the pandemic, the official said. The biotech company, founded in 2007, offers fill and finish of vials and oversees the whole process of vaccine production. RDIF, which is backing the vaccine's development and is responsible for its marketing abroad, said it had orders for more than 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fears world's biggest trade deal could spark conflicts, hurt farmers

Fixes typo in para 14 By Rina ChandranBANGKOK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by China could hurt small scale farmers, cause more land conflicts, and leave workers in poorer nations without protection ...

Vaccine alliance secures $2 bln to fund COVID shots for poor nations

A facility set up by the World Health Organization WHO and the GAVI vaccine group has exceeded an interim target of raising more than 2 billion to buy and distribute COVID-19 shots for poorer countries, but said it still needs more.The GAVI...

Grand Deepotsav celebrations start in Ayodhya

Deepotsav celebrations began on Friday in the holy city of Ayodhya in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Diwali event which will also see the lighting of a record 5.51 lakh earthen l...

Iran considering total lockdown in Tehran - Iranian media

Iran, battling a third wave of the coronavirus, is considering imposing a two-week total lockdown in the capital, state media reported, as its death toll from the disease rose by 461 to 40,582 on Friday.Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020