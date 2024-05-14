AAP Unveils 'Washing Machine' Campaign to Highlight BJP's Corruption

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday launched the 'Washing Machine Ka Kaalu Jaadu' campaign to target the BJP and ''expose'' its ''claim of fighting and ending corruption''.

The campaign was launched by AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in the party headquarters here. Rai is also a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Bharadwaj ''demonstrated'' how the corruption-accused leaders are cleaned through the BJP's washing machine.

The AAP placed a big washing machine on one side of the stage and a big jail (Central Jail) was shown on the other side. Bharadwaj showed those who agreed to join the BJP were put in the washing machine by the ED and CBI, and those who refused to step back from social service were put in the jail.

Bharadwaj demonstrated the ''cleaning'' of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on the stage, a party statement said.

On the other hand, Bharadwaj alleged that when former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who ''improved'' the education and health systems in the national capital, did not succumb to their pressure, the BJP and their agencies fabricated cases against them and sent them to jail.

Rai said the AAP is launching the washing machine campaign for the Lok Sabha election campaign.

''The BJP and the prime minister of the country are saying that they are fighting this election to fight corruption and end it. What is the truth of this claim of the BJP? What is the black magic of the BJP's washing machine?'' he said.

He said the party is preparing four more teams for as many Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.

These teams will go to every assembly segment of these four Lok Sabha constituencies, including New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi till May 23, and demonstrate the ''black magic'' of this washing machine and ''expose'' the real truth, he added.

''Although the country is now understanding the magic of this washing machine, a common man should be able to understand the reality through this and understand the truth of the central government,'' he added.

Bharadwaj alleged that the country is being run by only two agencies, the ED and the CBI.

''Whenever the central government feels, it unleashes the ED and the CBI against any leader. A few years ago, Maharashtra's then chief minister Ashok Chavan was accused of the Adarsh Society Scam.

''The prime minister said about Ashok Chavan that the flats built for the widows of Kargil will also be looted by him,'' he said.

Bharadwaj ''demonstrated'' how Chavan was ''washed'' in the BJP's washing machine and once he was washed, he came out clean and spotless.

The AAP leaders hit the roads for campaigning in different parts of the city.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh held a 'Sankalp Sabha' (resolution meeting) in Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri assembly segments of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency under the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign.

In the meeting held in support of INDIA bloc candidate Mahabal Mishra, he alleged that the chief minister, who worked to provide people free electricity, water, education and health facilities, was put in jail by the BJP people.

''Therefore, you people should answer Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration with your vote. We are working for the honour of soldiers, farmers, mothers and sisters and the BJP is putting us in jail.

''At the same time, they are inducting corrupt people from all over the country in their party. Therefore, they have to be defeated and the INDIA alliance has to win,'' he said.

Singh said Mishra has been a three-time MLA and MP and has always been raising the issue of the rights of the people of Purvanchal (east India) all over Delhi.

''The BJP changed its candidate and accepted that their MP had been rejected. Whereas Mahabal Mishra has served you for years, this time elect him as MP and send him to Parliament,'', he said.

AAP's Delhi state convener and minister Gopal Rai held a 'Sankalp Sabha' under the campaign 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se' in Badarpur assembly segment of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the meeting organised in support of INDIA bloc's AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan, Rai said today the ''whole country has united against the BJP's dictatorship and atrocities''.

''There is only one voice coming from the whole country, that this time the BJP will be gone. The people of the country are upset with the Modi government. They have suppressed the voice of the country’s students, women, youth, sportspersons, farmers and labourers for 10 years,'' he added.

Rai said the whole country is waiting for the election results on June 4.

''Voting is going to be held in Delhi on May 25. The people of Delhi and the country gave the BJP a chance to run the central government for 10 years.

''The people of Delhi also gave Shri Arvind Kejriwal a chance to run the government and work for 10 years. The voice of the BJP’s defeat is coming from every corner of the country,'' he said.

Rai said this election is not an election to elect MPs or just to form a government but it is an election to ''save the Constitution and democracy of this country''.

There is only one way to save the Constitution and that is to press the broom button (AAP's election symbol) on May 25, he said.

