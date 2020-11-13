BSE signs MoU with premier bullion trade associations across India on Dhanteras

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has joined hands with five bullion trade associations for strengthening the commodity derivatives market within the country. In this regard, BSE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sangli Sarafa Association, Yavatmal Sarafa Association, Amritsar Sarafa Association, Shree Choksi Mahajan Association and Gems and Jewellery Trade Council of India (GJTCI).

These associations collectively represent close to 2,200 members, engaged in retail sale and trade of bullion. The pact aims to facilitate cooperation between BSE and physical markets represented by these trade bodies for knowledge sharing or exchange of ideas, education and training, as well as to explore areas of mutual benefits to ensure the best interests of jewellers.

Through this association, BSE aims to organise seminars and awareness programmes on price risk management for bullion traders and jewellers, and help them shift to more organised forms of trading. Further, awareness about effective hedging tools such as derivatives contracts, including futures and 'options in goods' to enable jewellers face a volatile market would will also be provided. The 'options in goods' contract offered by BSE makes it extremely beneficial for jewellers and bullion dealers, who can not only hedge their price risk but also avail delivery on expiry of the contract.

"Joining hands with esteemed trade associations across India will bring expertise in creating suitable products, build a deep physical network needed in bullion trade and will add transparency in the domestic bullion derivatives markets," the exchange's chief business officer Sameer Patil said. According to him, this engagement would benefit all market participants in trading, hedging and seeking delivery in Indian bullion derivatives market.