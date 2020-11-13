HCC shares close nearly 4 pc lower after Q2 net loss widens

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Friday closed nearly 4 per cent lower after the firm said its consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 476.61 crore in the second quarter ended September. After a tepid opening, the stock dropped 5 per cent to Rs 5.04 on BSE during the day. It later closed at Rs 5.11, a decline of 3.77 per cent. On NSE, it dipped 3.77 per cent to settle at Rs 5.10.

In volume terms, 4.08 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over 19 lakh on NSE. HCC on Thursday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 476.61 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 398.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the September 2020 quarter stood at Rs 1,689.82 crore, compared to Rs 2,815.21 crore in the year-ago quarter. The firm's total expenses declined to Rs 2,093.75 crore, as against Rs 2,176.30 crore a year ago.

"After being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown, HCC began mobilisation of its sites and gradually resumed operations as per prescribed norms to almost 80 per cent of its capacity in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. "The company is working with its clients on solutions to improve its working capital flow and for the accelerated recovery of costs per contract provisions," the company said in a statement.