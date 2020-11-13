Left Menu
Cube Highways to open customer amenity stores at key BPCL outlets

Accordingly, select BPCL's filling stations will host new branded food outlets, convenience shops, restrooms and other facilities under the one-stop trucker shops (OSTS) called 'Ghat Outlets'. Cube Highways is a Singaporean company that has invested in some road and highway projects in the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has joined hands with Cube Highways to open more one-stop trucker shops across the major highways to provide a host of value-added services to customers in general and truckers in particular. Accordingly, select BPCL's filling stations will host new branded food outlets, convenience shops, restrooms and other facilities under the one-stop trucker shops (OSTS) called 'Ghat Outlets'.

Cube Highways is a Singaporean company that has invested in some road and highway projects in the country. BPCL has also tied up with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide similar facilities that offer value-added services at the filling stations owned and operated by the country's second largest national oil marketing company along the key highways.

The first such Ghar Outlet managed by Cube Highways has come up at BP-Hosur on NH-7 near Bengaluru. Called the Cube Stop, it has branded food outlets, hygienic restrooms, and an all-day convenience store, Bharat Petroleum Chief General Manager (Retail and Branding Initiatives) Subankar Sen told PTI on Monday. However, he did not disclose the revenue details saying revenue is not the priority but "we are beginning a new highway culture. Also, being a pilot, the investment is equally shared".

Cube will open similar facilities at the BP outlets at Chickballapur in Karnataka on NH-7 and Chennapatna in Tamil Nadu on SH-17 and at Biliyada on NH-8B and Chotila on NH-8A in Gujarat. The company expects these outlets to attract more footfalls. Bharat Petroleum enjoys 24.5 per cent market share. It runs has over 17,000 pumps, 6,600 LPG distributorships and 733 lubes distributorships, among others.

