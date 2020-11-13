Left Menu
Development News Edition

RPF officers to undergo initial training with IPS probationers in Hyderabad

According to the statement, the decision to re-start the initial training of IRPFS probationers at SVPNPA was taken after inter-ministerial consultations between the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Home Affair. "This will also ensure better coordination and cooperation between IRPFS and IPS officers when they are posted in the field units," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:45 IST
RPF officers to undergo initial training with IPS probationers in Hyderabad

Railway Protection Force officers will undergo initial training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad along with the next batch of IPS probationers starting their first phase of training in the winter of this year, the Railways said in a statement on Friday. The Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officers are recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) through Civil Services Examination in Railway Protection Force (RPF). The batch strength of IRPFS probationers is about five or six every year.

They undergo foundation courses at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, and the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR), Vadodara, besides undergoing professional training at Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy at Lucknow. Three batches of IRPFS officers, however, were trained alongside IPS officers in 1998 and 1999 but the arrangement was discontinued. According to the statement, the decision to re-start the initial training of IRPFS probationers at SVPNPA was taken after inter-ministerial consultations between the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Home Affair.

"This will also ensure better coordination and cooperation between IRPFS and IPS officers when they are posted in the field units," it said. The training in SVPNPA will equip the IRPFS officers to manage the railway security more effectively and professionally. This will also ensure better co-ordination and co-operation between IRPFS and IPS officers when they are posted in the field units. "The increasing significance of railway security in the national security set-up calls for better professional competence of the RPF leadership which will be achieved if they train and work together with IPS officers from the start of their careers," the statement said.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Indian, Nepali scholars discuss Ayurveda for COVID-19

Nearly 200 people from India and Nepal participated in a webinar organised by the Indian embassy here to discuss benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy of India in association with Ayurveda Campu...

Rahul lauds defence forces for protecting country as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lauded the defence forces for their valour in protecting the country and defeating Pakistans plans. His remarks came after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations at the border by unprovoked firing a...

QRSAM achieves major milestone, hits pilotless target aircraft

Indias Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile QRSAM system achieved a major milestone on Friday by directly hitting a pilotless target aircraft PTA at medium range and medium altitude after being launched from a base in Odisha, defence sourc...

BBL: James Bazley joins Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat have announced the signing of James Bazley for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League BBL. The Brisbane Heat have signed Redlands allrounder James Bazley for the BBL10 Season, bringing full circle a six-year journey to a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020