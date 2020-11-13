Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF more upbeat on Spain's 2020 economic slump, wary on 2021 rebound

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Spain's economic contraction may be less severe in 2020 than the 12.8% it predicted earlier this year thanks to a strong rebound in the third quarter after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:09 IST
IMF more upbeat on Spain's 2020 economic slump, wary on 2021 rebound

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Spain's economic contraction may be less severe in 2020 than the 12.8% it predicted earlier this year thanks to a strong rebound in the third quarter after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth quarter could, however, still undermine growth projections for 2021, the IMF said in a report, adding that the outlook was "highly uncertain". It said available data pointed to a slowdown or even a reversal of growth in October-December from the third quarter.

While gross domestic product expanded 16.7% in the third quarter from the second, the economy is still 8.7% smaller than a year ago. With more than 1.4 million infections and a tourism-dependent economy, Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe by the pandemic.

The IMF also said that banks' profitability and lending capacity could deteriorate as bad loans would likely rise "disproportionately" in Spain's non-financial corporate sector upon the expiration of some borrower support measures. It recommended that the government prioritise targeted equity support to viable firms, underscoring that without these and other measures, "social losses" stemming from the collapse of companies may prove too costly.

The Spanish government expects a record 11.2% economic contraction this year and a rebound of at least 7.2% next year. IMF Mission Chief for Spain, Andrea Schaechter, said the 2020 drop should now be closer to the government's forecast.

But the IMF said that the government's macroeconomic outlook in the draft 2021 budget, which projects growth of up to 9.8% next year with the use of EU recovery funds, was "optimistic", mainly because the IMF expects a somewhat slower absorption of the funds than the government does. Instead, the IMF expects 7.2% growth for 2021.

"In addition to the EU funds impact, the evolution of the pandemic will shape the recovery. A weaker-than-projected fourth quarter GDP outturn would make the projected 2021 real GDP growth difficult to achieve," the IMF said, citing possible further tightening of pandemic containment measures as a risk. "Policies need to continue to mitigate the risk of the recession morphing into financial sector stress with even higher real and social costs," it added, adding that Spanish banks could suffer more than some others in Europe due to a higher exposure to the hard-hit hospitality sector.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

England's tour of South Africa at risk unless CSA appoint interim board

Englands upcoming tour of South Africa could be under threat of being completely called off unless Cricket South Africas CSA Members Council ratifies the interim board. Cricket South Africas CSA Members Council today announced that it will ...

Noida gang duping loan, job seekers in south, central India busted; 2 held

With the arrest of two men, Noida Police on Friday claimed to have bust a gang that has duped money from hundreds of people in central and south India by trapping them in fake job and loan offers.&#160; Those held were operating from a rent...

Rugby-Leicester Tigers's Murphy leaves director of rugby role by mutual consent

Leicester Tigers have parted company with director of rugby Geordan Murphy after a disappointing 2019-20 season, the Premiership side said on Friday, bringing an end to his 23-year association with the club. Murphy spent 16 seasons at Leice...

COVID-19 toll in West Bengal increases to 7,557 with 51 more fatalities; tally rises to 4,24,675 with 3,835 new cases: Health Dept.

COVID-19 toll in West Bengal increases to 7,557 with 51 more fatalities tally rises to 4,24,675 with 3,835 new cases Health Dept....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020