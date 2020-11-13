Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to tighten security around Canary Islands after rush of migrants

Spain will expand naval patrols around the Canary Islands and set up more migrant centres in response to a surge of arrivals from Africa, including more than 2,000 people last weekend, the regional policy minister said on Friday.

Reuters | Gran Canaria | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:20 IST
Spain to tighten security around Canary Islands after rush of migrants
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Spain will expand naval patrols around the Canary Islands and set up more migrant centres in response to a surge of arrivals from Africa, including more than 2,000 people last weekend, the regional policy minister said on Friday. Security forces will add at least three ocean-going vessels, a plane, a helicopter and a submarine to the existing fleet policing the waters between Africa's west coast and the Spanish archipelago, Carolina Darias told a news conference in Gran Canaria.

Almost 16,000 people have reached the Canary Islands after braving the Atlantic in the dangerous crossing from Africa this year - more than 10 times last year's total - including 2,213 last weekend. "The main objective of this government, and of any government, is to avoid anybody risking their life getting aboard one of these boats," Darias said.

Deepening economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic is pushing more people to seek better lives elsewhere, but tighter security on the Mediterranean means more migrants are attempting the Atlantic crossing, with many perishing along the way. Some 140 people died en route after their boat caught fire and capsized off the coast of Senegal last month.

In parallel, Madrid will increase diplomatic efforts across West Africa and particularly in Morocco, the departure point for most of the Europe-bound boats, to curb the number of departures. With reception centres across the islands stretched to capacity, nearly 2,000 people have been stranded at Gran Canaria's Arguineguin port in conditions that an immigration judge described on Thursday as "inhumane and degrading."

"You can't stack 1,980 people in 400 squared meters, firstly because they are not cattle, secondly they are human beings and in third place because there are no sanitary conditions to treat them properly," said Arcadio Diaz Tejera, who ensures that migrants interned at the Las Palmas immigration centre receive proper legal representation. Minister Darias said local authorities were already working to clear the dockside, while a camp set up at a former military warehouse would soon be able to house up to 800 people.

Several other military sites will soon be converted into migrant centres, she added, without saying how many people they would be able to accommodate.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says discussing U.N. presence in Nagorno-Karabakh as its troops deploy

Russia is in talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on the deployment of United Nations structures in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russias foreign minister said on Friday, as Russian peacekeeping troops moved into the enclave under a recent truce deal. Rus...

Last metro service to be at 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali

The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10 pm on Saturday on account of Diwali, officials said. On regular days, these service are available till 11 am from terminal stations.On account of the Diwali fest...

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh appointed in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Bhupender Yadav of Bihar, Gujarat: Party.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh appointed in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Bhupender Yadav of Bihar, Gujarat Party....

BJP announces new team of state in-charges; Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP announces new team of state in-charges Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020