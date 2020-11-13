Odisha govt launches online service of Agriculture dept

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the online service of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department under the state government's 5-T initiative. Patnaik launched the facility through a video conference. He said the database of 76 lakh farmers is an important effort.

"All the farmers will be issued identity cards after completion of screening of the database within 100 days and the farmers will be able to avail various government benefits through these cards," Patnaik said. The chief minister said that licenses to dealers, certificates to OUAT (Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology) students will be given online which will help to connect the farmers with the department.

With the launch of the online services, the farmers need not come to the government offices repeatedly for getting the services, he said. Efficient employees of the department will be given awards and recognition through 'Dakhyata' programme, he said, adding that farmers are provided with mobile phone based advice though 'Ama Krushi Programme'.

While describing agriculture as the 'backbone' of the states economy, he called upon the people to work for the development of agriculture and the farmers. He said agriculture has emerged as a big hope for Odishas economy during COVID-19 pandemic. He wished for a bumper crop this year.

The state government has launched 5-T initiative (Team Work, Transparency, Technology, Timely completion of work leading to Transformation) as the mode of governance in Odisha..