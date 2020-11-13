MP: ten killed, 20 injured as van overturns in Shivpuri

Ten people, including three women, were killed and 20 injured on Friday when their pick-up van overturned near Pohri in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said. The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the group was returning to their village Dodi from Unawad in Sheopur district after attending a religious program, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel told PTI.

The spot where the vehicle overtured is 33 km from here. "Six persons died on the spot," he said, adding that the injured were rushed to Pohri and Shivpuri district hospitals.

The deceased included Durga Bai (28) who was pregnant and her daughter Pratya (4), police said. Three persons who were seriously injured were sent to Gwalior for better treatment.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to express grief over the incident. "I am saddened with the untimely loss of precious lives in the road accident on Pohri-Kakra road in Shivpuri. I pray to God to give rest to the departed souls and give strength to their families to cope up with the irreparable loss. I pray that the injured recover speedily," he tweeted.

PTI LAL MASBNM KRK KRK.