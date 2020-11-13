Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-Stock investors cast wary eye on yield rally

For now, analysts believe yields have some way to go before they become an obstacle to further stock gains. The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed by an average of 1.37% a month during rising rate environments when the yield 10-year Treasury remained at 3% or below, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at research firm CFRA.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 23:58 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Stock investors cast wary eye on yield rally
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

As Treasury yields rally to multi-month highs, some investors are gauging how a more sustained rise could impact equity markets.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury, which move inversely to bond prices, rose to a seven-month high of 0.97% in the past week on hopes that breakthroughs in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine would eventually translate to a boost in economic growth. That's still low, by historical standards: yields are a full point below their levels at the start of January and below their 5-year average of 2.05%, according to Refinitiv data. The Federal Reserve has pledged to keep interest rates near historic lows for years to come in its bid to support growth, and past rallies in yields have faded in recent years.

Expectations that a vaccine against the coronavirus could fuel a broad economic revival, however, have also spurred bets that yields could continue edging higher. That could potentially weaken the case for holding shares that have become expensive during the S&P 500's 58% rally from its lows of the year. "If growth turns out better than anybody thought, the bad news is that the Fed might not have as much control over the extended curve," said Ralph Segall, chief investment officer at firm Segall, Bryant & Hamill. "That would probably cause stocks to pause."

Analysts at Goldman Sachs this week forecast Treasury yields will hit 1.3% by the end of next year and 1.7% by 2022. They also raised their forecast for the S&P to 4,100 by the middle of next year, a roughly 16% gain from recent levels. For now, analysts believe yields have some way to go before they become an obstacle to further stock gains.

The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed by an average of 1.37% a month during rising rate environments when the yield 10-year Treasury remained at 3% or below, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at research firm CFRA. The S&P 500 gained an average of 0.53% a month with yields above 3%, he said.

How quickly yields rise also matters, said Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower Advisors. A gradual increase as the economy improves allows companies time to roll over or refinance debt, while a sharp jump higher is more likely to shock the market, she said.

Technology stocks, which have led the market higher this year, could be the first sector to feel the weight of higher rates, said Segall. Rates moving above 1.5% "would suggest that growth was better than anybody thought" and pull investors into more cyclical areas of the market while potentially dimming the allure of tech-related names, he said.

Investors next week will have their eyes on earnings reports and forecasts from U.S. retailers to gauge how consumer demand is faring in the worst public health crisis in decades. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, while consumer prices remained unchanged. At the same time, Treasury yields are far from eclipsing the average 2.07% dividend yield of S&P 500 stocks.

Should yields grind higher, "a lot of investors would still see dividend payers as attractive because their yields are so much higher" than those offered by bonds while also offering capital gains, said Bill McMahon, chief investment officer for active strategies at Charles Schwab Investment Management. Plenty of investors believe rates are unlikely to rise much further.

An upward trend in rates will not likely be sustained until there are signs that the pandemic is being contained, either through falling infection rates or the widespread availability of vaccines, said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management. Until case counts fall, 10-year Treasuries are likely to remain in a trading range below 1.1%, she said.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worst since his hospitalisation

The neurological condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated on Friday and a doctor attending on him said it is the worst in his over one month stay at the hospital where he is admitted. An EEG has shown that there is very li...

UP govt's website for people to celebrate virtual Diwali crashes

An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital eventThe website www.virtualdeepotsav.com crash...

Suspected French church attacker carried killer's photo

The suspected Tunisian assailant in an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a French church had a photograph in one of his cellphones of the perpetrator of another attack that shocked France the killing of a schoolteac...

Outside Mogadishu, locusts turn farmland into desert

A rifle on his back, Mohamed Yasin tries in vain to chase away the swarm of yellow-coloured insects that have invaded his farm as his camels mill about nearby.Swarming on the outskirts of Mogadishu, locusts are eating away at Yasins livelih...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020