Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 - FT

Britain had originally planned to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars from 2040, as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and in February Johnson brought this forward to 2035. Citing unidentified industry and government figures, the FT said Johnson now intended to move the date forward again to 2030 in a speech on environmental policy he is expected to give next week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 16:47 IST
UK to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 - FT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Britain had originally planned to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars from 2040, as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and in February Johnson brought this forward to 2035.

Citing unidentified industry and government figures, the FT said Johnson now intended to move the date forward again to 2030 in a speech on environmental policy he is expected to give next week. The BBC reported a similar plan earlier on Saturday, without giving any sources.

A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports or the content of Johnson's upcoming speech. The FT said the new timetable was not expected to apply to some hybrid cars which use a mixture of electric and fossil fuel propulsion and could still be sold until 2035.

An end to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars would mark a huge shift in Britain's automotive market. Industry figures show that petrol and diesel powered cars accounted for 90% of new car sales so far this year, while just 1.4% of sales were for pure electric vehicles, which are typically more expensive. Hybrid vehicles of various types made up the remaining sales. (Additional reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor, writing by David Milliken, editing by Mark Potter)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Khattar undergoes routine tests at Shimla hospital

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was taken to a Shimla hospital for a health check up on Saturday after he did not have a proper sleep in the night, doctors said. Khattar, who is on a visit to Shimla, underwent some tests at Indir...

Miss you on Diwali:Pawar's emotional letter to his late mother

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written an emotional letter to his late mother Shardabai Pawar on the occasion of Diwali, recalling various political events in Maharashtra and especially his speech in rain that became the defining image of the 2...

Man found dead in Raj; woman succumbs to injuries

A man was found dead while a woman in an injured state here, police said on Sunday. The man, aged 22 years, worked at a government pump house on a contractual basis. He, along with the woman, aged 19 years, was living in a room in the pump ...

Iran to tighten COVID-19 restrictions next Saturday -Rouhani

Iran will impose stricter restrictions from next Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television, as the Middle East country hardest hit by the virus battles a third wave of COVID-19. The toughest measures - classified by health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020