Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian drug firms recall various products in US market

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote. Further, the US health regulator said Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling 7,440 bottles of Ibuprofen oral suspension drug for labelling error.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 10:33 IST
Indian drug firms recall various products in US market

Indian drug firms like Marksans Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus  and Jubilant are recalling products in the US market, as per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). While Marksans Pharma is recalling diabetes drug,  Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) is recalling drug which is used to reduce stomach acid. Similarly,  Aurobindo Pharma (USA) is recalling pain relieving drug, while Jubilant Cadista is recalling a medication used to treat schizophrenia.

As per the USFDA, Marksans Pharma is recalling close to six lakh bottles of diabetes drug Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in strengths of 500 mg and 750 mg in the US market. The medication lot has been manufactured at the company's Goa-based manufacturing facility.

As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the product due to deviation from the current good manufacturing practices (CGMP). "FDA analysis detected N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) impurity above the acceptable intake level," it noted.

NDMA has been defined as a probable human carcinogen. Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablet is a prescription oral medication indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

Various companies across the globe have announced similar recalls for the product after the USFDA pointed out presence of NDMA above permissible limits. FDA's testing has shown elevated levels of NDMA in some extended release (ER) metformin formulation, but not in the immediate release (IR) formulation or in the active pharmaceutical ingredient.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on results from laboratory tests. It is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and food, including meats, dairy products and vegetables. Further, the USFDA said Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) is recalling  14,748 cartons of Lansoprazole delayed-release orally disintegrating tablets due to failed dissolution specification. The product has been manufactured by Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare.

The USFDA has classified the initiatives taken by Marksans and Zydus as class II recalls. As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Further, the US health regulator said Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling 7,440 bottles of Ibuprofen oral suspension drug for labelling error. Besides, Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals, Inc is recalling 23,616 blister packs of Olanzapine orally disintegrating tablets for being "subpotent", the USFDA noted.

The recalled lot has been produced by Roorkee-based (Uttarakhand) Jubilant Generics. The US health regulator classified both the recalls as class III.

As per the USFDA, a class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences"..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad', confirms James Gunn

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016s Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC...

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.

Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the worlds largest free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping under President Donald Trump.The signing of the Regional C...

Maha: Spurned lover attacks woman's house with stones

A 22-year-old man pelted stones at the house of a woman in Maharashtras Thane district after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Sunday. The accused, a resident of Kalher village, went to the womans house in neighbouring Kashe...

‘Darkwing Duck’ reboot in development at Disney Plus

Disney is working on a reboot of its popular animation series Darkwing DuckAccording to Variety, no writer is currently attached to the project. The reboot will premiere on the studios streaming service Disney Plus. It will be executive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020