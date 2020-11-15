Maha: NGO distributes clothes, sweets to poor people on Diwali

Volunteers of local NGOdistributed clothes, blankets, sweets, and candles to several underprivileged families in Maharashtra's Jalna city on the occasion of Diwali.

Small contributions and efforts can make a huge difference in the lives of these people, a member of NGOSamajbhan said on Sunday.

"We identified around 300 families living on pavements, bus stands, railway station, and small huts and tried to provide relief to them," another organization member said.