Seven labourers from Bihar killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh

One labourer was also injured in the accident that occurred at around 2.30 am near Mandi town, they said. The Mahindra pickup vehicle was on its way to Sundernagar from Mandi when it fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:21 IST
Seven labourers were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, police said. One labourer was also injured in the accident that occurred at around 2.30 am near Mandi town, they said.

The Mahindra pickup vehicle was on its way to Sundernagar from Mandi when it fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said. Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said. All the passengers were labourers from Bihar, Agnihotri said. The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

