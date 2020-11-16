EESL appoints Mahua Acharya as head of new energy firm Convergence

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Monday announced appointment of Mahua Acharya as the head of its new subsidiary Convergence. Acharya is an international climate finance and carbon markets expert, having lived and worked in Europe, the US, Asia and India, an EESL statement said. She brings innovative thinking, managerial ability and operations experience in India, it said.

Her skills are uniquely suited to take EESL to new markets and new geographies, it added. Acharya has almost two decades of international experience in green finance, renewables, and carbon markets. She was the assistant director-general of Global Green Growth Institute, an intergovernmental organization headquartered in Seoul with operations in 31 countries and has held roles with mergers & acquisitions at ArcelorMittal. She was at the World Bank in her early career and has a Masters' degree from Yale University.

Speaking about her appointment, Acharya said "I have spent my career thus far straddling both international public sector and the private sector, and would now like to utilize my experience, skills and networks to enable large scale transformative impact in India. EESL is perfectly placed to enable the next generation of clean energy solutions." Convergence Energy Services is a new energy company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EESL. It focuses on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy. The company will also work to enable battery powered electric mobility and its infrastructure and design business models to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in India. Convergence builds upon the decentralised solar development experience in under-served rural communities in India, EESL said..