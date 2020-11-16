Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 on upbeat China factory data

They were also buoyed by a faster-than-expected growth in the Japanese economy and better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.7% as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, with Britain saying its red lines remained unchanged but that it wanted to reach a trade deal with the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:14 IST
Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 on upbeat China factory data

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as commodity stocks jumped due to upbeat factory data from China and optimism around a COVID-19 vaccine, while investors awaited progress on a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.7%. British Airways owner-IAG led the gains with a 5.9% jump after HSBC raised its target price on the stock. Energy and mining stocks tracked crude and metal prices higher. They were also buoyed by a faster-than-expected growth in the Japanese economy and better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.7% as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, with Britain saying its red lines remained unchanged but that it wanted to reach a trade deal with the European Union. "It is a crunch week for talks between the EU and the UK. While several self-imposed deadlines have come and gone, the end of the transition period is just a month-and-a-half away, suggesting something will have to give soon," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said.

The FTSE 100 has already gained more than 13% this month, outperforming its U.S. and European peers, helped by a slew of local stimulus measures and hopes of a sooner-than-expected economic recovery. The banks' sub-index gained 2.6%, following news that PNC Financial Services Group Inc would buy the U.S. business of Spanish lender BBVA for $11.6 billion in cash.

Britain's health minister said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was perfectly well after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Vodafone Group Plc added 3.5% after saying it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance, while Whitbread Plc rose 3.6% on Goldman Sachs' double upgrade to "buy".

Tech firm Smiths Group rose 2.5% after highlighting a 30-million-pound cost-saving target for FY21.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday. With schools open a...

Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak in Delhi, no plans to reimpose lockdown: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be con...

U.S. approval for 737 MAX return nears as challenges remain for Boeing

After a standoff with global regulators, management turmoil and a massive safety review, Boeing Co is set to win U.S. approval on Wednesday to resume flights of its grounded 737 MAX.But the largest U.S. airplane maker faces headwinds from t...

After congratulating Biden, France's Macron sees Trump envoy

French President Emmanuel Macron faced the potentially uncomfortable position Monday of meeting US President Donald Trumps top diplomat, having already congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his election victory. Neither side said much...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020