Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon India launches 'STEP' to accelerate growth of 7 lakh sellers

These benefits include fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, priority seller support and world-class free account management, the statement added. "Using customised and actionable recommendations, STEP enables sellers to improve key seller controllable metrics like cancellation rate, late dispatch rate, return rate, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:19 IST
Amazon India launches 'STEP' to accelerate growth of 7 lakh sellers

Amazon India on Monday launched 'STEP', a performance-based benefits programme to help the seven lakh sellers on its platform accelerate their growth. With the launch of STEP, Amazon is introducing its revised fee structure that was earlier deferred to after Diwali. STEP simplifies the seller experience by providing customised and actionable recommendations which help sellers improve key customer experience metrics and in turn their growth, a statement said.

By improving performance, sellers can unlock benefits across multiple levels like ‘Basic’, ‘Standard’, ‘Advanced’, ‘Premium’ and more. These benefits include fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, priority seller support and world-class free account management, the statement added.

"Using customised and actionable recommendations, STEP enables sellers to improve key seller controllable metrics like cancellation rate, late dispatch rate, return rate, among others. Based on their performance, sellers can access benefits like online and offline training, fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, and free account management," it said. Starting December 1, 2020, all sellers on Amazon.in will get 'Standard' benefits up to March 31, 2021, and effective April 1, 2021 will be eligible for ‘Basic’, ‘Advanced’, ‘Premium’ and others based on their performance from January 1 to March 31, 2021.

All sellers will get an opportunity to upgrade their level and corresponding benefits based on their performance every quarter, it added. "STEP empowers sellers of all sizes and tenure to drive their growth on Amazon.in by focusing on their performance on key metrics which matter to customers. STEP provides objective and transparent criteria along with benefits designed to help sellers improve their performance on these metrics in a predictable manner," Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said.

He added that the company has carefully crafted each element of the programme to ensure its sellers can provide a great customer experience and in turn, grow and be successful on Amazon.in. The revised fees on Amazon - effective December 1, 2020 - are linked to STEP levels and include waiver on weight handling fees and lightning deal fees as part of STEP benefits, the statement said.

In addition, there will be reduction in closing fee charges for products in low price range (Rs 250-500) and zero disposal fees for items shipped from Amazon fulfilment centres, it added. "Amazon.in has taken several initiatives this year to help its seller community of more than seven lakh sellers overcome obstacles and get their businesses back on track," the company said.

These include free COVID-19 health insurance (offered by Acko in partnership with Amazon), on demand payment disbursement, relaxation in performance metrics, fee waivers on inventory storage fees and 50 per cent waiver on ‘Sell on Amazon’ fees for small sellers, and deferring its marketplace fee revisions to December 2020, it added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iran registers record daily rise in coronavirus cases, deaths

Iran on Monday reported a record 13,053 new coronavirus infections and 486 deaths over the past 24 hours as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the pandemic in the Middle Easts worst-affected country.Health Ministry spokeswo...

Govt allows ICRISAT to use drones for agricultural research

The government has allowed Hyderabad-based International Crops Research Institute ICRISAT to use drones for agricultural research activities, an official release said on Monday. Granting the institute a conditional exemption from some of th...

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with brother on Bhai Dooj

Celebrating the bond between brother and sisters by sharing an all smiles throwback picture with her brother, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Devdas actor posted an adorab...

German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday. With schools open a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020