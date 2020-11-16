Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt seeks compliance of 26 per cent FDI in digital news within 1 month

Recently, the Centre brought OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space. In its notice issued on Monday, the ministry also said that any entity which intends to bring fresh foreign investment in the country has to seek prior approval of the central government, through the Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal of DPIIT, as per the requirements of the FDI policy of the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:03 IST
Govt seeks compliance of 26 per cent FDI in digital news within 1 month

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued a public notice asking entities involved in streaming of news and current affairs through digital media to comply with the Centre's earlier order permitting 26 per cent foreign direct investment under the government approval route to such entities. The ministry, in its notice to the news portals, websites and news agencies, has laid out the detailed actions to be undertaken by eligible entities to comply with the government's September 18, 2019 decision within a month. Under the notice, "entities having foreign investment below 26 per cent may furnish an intimation to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting within one month giving details of the company and its shareholding pattern along with the names and addresses of its directors/shareholders.

It has directed such entities to also provide the names and addresses of its promoters/significant beneficial owners and also a confirmation with regard to compliance with pricing, documentation and reporting requirements under the FDI policy, Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 and Foreign Exchange Management (Mode of Payment and Reporting of Non-debt Instruments) Regulations, 2019. "Entities which, at present, have an equity structure with foreign investment exceeding 26 per cent would give similar details as above to the ministry within one month from today, and take necessary steps for bringing down the foreign investment to 26 per cent by October 15, 2021 and seek approval of the ministry," the notice said.

The notice comes exactly a month after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response on a PIL for regulating over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime by an autonomous body. Recently, the Centre brought OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.

In its notice issued on Monday, the ministry also said that any entity which intends to bring fresh foreign investment in the country has to seek prior approval of the central government, through the Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal of DPIIT, as per the requirements of the FDI policy of the government. "Every entity has to comply with the requirements of citizenship of the Board of Directors and of the Chief Executive Officers (by whatever name called). The entities are required to obtain security clearance for all foreign personnel likely to be deployed for over 60 days in a year by way of appointment, contract or consultancy or any other capacity for functioning of the entity, prior to their deployment. "For this purpose, the entities will apply to the ministry at least 60 days in advance and the proposed foreign personnel shall be deployed by the entity only after prior approval of this ministry," the public notice said..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday.Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigation...

Pakistan bans public rallies after rise in COVID infections

Pakistan on Monday banned public political rallies after recording its highest daily coronavirus infections since July for four days running. Several huge religious and anti-government public rallies have been held in major cities in recent...

AIADMK accuses ally BJP of attempting 'vote bank politics on religion' in TN

In a blunt message to its ally BJP, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday said it would not allow the formers Vel Yatra and permit attempts towards what it called politics of vote bank based on religion. Amid remarks by AIADMK ministers...

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

Bringing a glimmer of hope to a world ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, biotech giant Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 94.5 per cent effective. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Modernas announcement com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020