ADB and multilateral development banks sign statement on road safety

Signing the document for ADB, Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono said Asia and the Pacific have the highest number of road fatalities in absolute terms, with almost 60% of the global total.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today joined nine other multilateral development banks (MDBs) in signing a statement committing to support the second decade of action on road safety (2021–2030).

Under the MDB Joint High-Level Statement on Road Safety, each institution commits to appointing a high-level road safety champion and promoting a more ambitious, integrated, accountable, and results-oriented approach in countries, with particular focus on safe infrastructure for all users.

Signing the document for ADB, Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono said Asia and the Pacific have the highest number of road fatalities in absolute terms, with almost 60% of the global total.

"This dismal fact underscores the need for urgent and collective road safety actions. This is critical if we are to meet our universal road safety targets including the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets of cutting in half the number of global road deaths by 2030," he said. "ADB will continue to strengthen our road safety work with our governments. For example, we embed road safety within all our road subsector support, exploring possible standalone road safety assistance. And we use a safe systems approach and promote evidence-based road safety policies, with support from the ADB-hosted Asia-Pacific Road Safety Observatory."

ADB is committed to supporting subregional road safety initiatives, including those under subregional programs such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program and the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Program. Mr Susantono also pledged that ADB will continue to work closely with other MDBs, civil society, governments, UN agencies, and the private sector in supporting the implementation of the Stockholm Declaration as endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution on road safety on 31 August.

The statement signed today emphasizes that to deliver the 2030 decade of action goal of 50% reduction in global fatalities, it is necessary for road safety strategies to respond to country demands. The signatory agencies agreed to collectively work to support countries in achieving SDG target 11.2 by providing access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all. The MDBs also recognized the importance of monitoring and reporting progress toward the achievement of road safety goals.

