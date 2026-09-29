Bangladesh Secures $100m ADB Loan to Help 40,000 Families Build Safer Homes

Families in Bangladesh who struggle to qualify for conventional mortgages will gain access to housing finance through a $100 million concessional loan approved by the Asian Development Bank. The funding will help low- and middle-income borrowers, particularly women, construct, repair and upgrade their homes, addressing a shortage of safe, affordable housing and the limited borrowing options available to households with informal incomes.

The Inclusive Affordable Housing Finance Project will channel funding through Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, known as PKSF, and eligible microfinance institutions, which will provide long-term loans without requiring collateral. This approach will bring housing finance to families who are not typically served by conventional mortgage lenders, giving them a way to invest in safer living conditions through institutions that serve their communities.

Opening Housing Finance to Families Often Left Out

By 2031, the project is expected to provide housing loans to at least 40,000 households, with borrower targets including at least 32,000 women and at least 24,000 people living in areas vulnerable to natural hazards. These targets place women and disaster-exposed communities at the center of an investment intended to improve both access to finance and the safety of the homes it supports.

Financial and land literacy activities will accompany the lending, helping borrowers better understand issues connected to financing and housing security. The project will promote awareness of housing rights and require strict documentation of borrowers' spousal residency arrangements, a measure intended to strengthen women's housing security.

Preparing Homes for Floods, Cyclones and Extreme Heat

The investment will incorporate design, construction and shock-protection measures that help houses withstand flooding, cyclones, extreme heat and other effects of disasters and extreme weather. Resilience will be built into the project's approach to housing improvements, connecting access to affordable loans with practical measures to reduce the vulnerability of the homes being financed.

Of the $100 million loan, $40 million comes from ADB's climate adaptation financing, reflecting the importance of preparing housing for climate-related risks. An additional $600,000 in technical assistance grants will support the project, complementing the lending and its efforts to establish a stronger foundation for housing microfinance to expand nationwide.

Strengthening Lenders for Wider Access

PKSF and participating microfinance institutions will receive support to improve their data and risk management systems, screen for natural-hazard risks, monitor loan portfolios and strengthen digital reporting. These improvements will help institutions manage housing finance more effectively and support the longer-term development of a market that can reach more underserved borrowers.

The project is intended to encourage greater private sector participation in housing finance, extending its purpose beyond the initial lending targets. ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Qingfeng Zhang described housing as a foundation for dignity, opportunity and resilience, linking investment in safer homes with the country's broader goals of reducing poverty, strengthening social protection, improving human development and supporting inclusive, sustainable economic growth.