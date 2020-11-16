Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record on economic recovery, vaccine optimism

A gauge of global stocks hit a record on Monday as the latest batch of positive data for a possible COVID-19 vaccine boosted sentiment, along with signs of economic recovery in Asia, while oil prices jumped. U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow Industrials nearing the 30,000 mark for the first time, thanks to news from pharma company Moderna saying its prospective vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the illness which has crushed economies across the globe.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:16 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record on economic recovery, vaccine optimism

A gauge of global stocks hit a record on Monday as the latest batch of positive data for a possible COVID-19 vaccine boosted sentiment, along with signs of economic recovery in Asia, while oil prices jumped.

U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow Industrials nearing the 30,000 mark for the first time, thanks to news from pharma company Moderna saying its prospective vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the illness which has crushed economies across the globe. Cyclical names, which generally benefit the soonest as an economy recovers from a recession, led the way higher, with energy, industrial and financial sectors the top performing.

The announcement by Moderna followed similarly upbeat news a week ago from rival Pfizer. The MSCI World Index of global shares, building on strong overnight gains in Asia's leading markets and a stronger open for most European bourses, managed to extend gains after the Moderna announcement to hit a record.

"The global population couldn’t have asked for more from the Moderna vaccine," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London. "Today’s vaccine news should make investors more tolerant of the surging virus cases, permitting them to look through to the strong dynamics that seem to be taking shape for 2021."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 401.05 points, or 1.36%, to 29,880.86, the S&P 500 gained 35.09 points, or 0.98%, to 3,620.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 82.14 points, or 0.69%, to 11,911.43. Shares in Europe also gained on the Moderna news, with the STOXX 600 touching its highest in over 8 months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.38% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.18%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had hit its highest level since launching in 1987 as Japan pulled out of recession, China posted better-than-expected industrial output data and the region signed the largest ever trade deal.

The prospect of an end to demand-demolishing coronavirus-driven lockdowns also helped oil prices climb. U.S. crude was up 3.91% at $41.70 per barrel and Brent was at $44.43, up 3.86% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday and the yield curve steepened in the wake of the vaccine data. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price to yield 0.9029%, from 0.893% late on Friday. While the dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies following last week's modest gains, sterling slipped versus the greenback as the clock was running down on Brexit trade talks, European Union diplomats warned Britain.

The dollar index rose 0.012%, with the euro up 0.03% to $1.1835. Sterling was last trading at $1.3184, down 0.02% on the day.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia bombs Tigray capital Mekelle, sources say

Ethiopias air force bombed sites in and around the Tigray regions capital of Mekelle on Monday, four diplomatic and military sources said, as a nearly two-week conflict continued.The sources, speaking to Reuters, had no word on casualties o...

Trump may settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup-sources

President Donald Trumps new Pentagon leadership team has not yet signalled an imminent, total withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, raising expectations among allies that Trump might settle for only a partial reduction this year, sour...

Owner of eyecare hospital chain dead

Dr A M Arun, who built a healthcare company Vasan Healthcare that runs a chain of eyecare hospitals starting from a single pharmacy in Tamil Nadu died here on Monday. He was 51.While a corporate hospital here said he was brought dead, the p...

Haley warns Americans against not following law

Popular Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley on Monday criticised the violence that erupted on the streets of downtown Washington over the weekend and cautioned fellow Americans of the dangers of deviating from being a country ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020