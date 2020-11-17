Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei to sell Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers in bid to save its supply chain

The deal comes after U.S. restrictions on supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on grounds the firm is a national security threat - which it denies. Huawei will not hold any shares in the new Honor company after the sale, according the statement, with the buyers setting up a new company, Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, to make the purchase, the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 04:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 04:57 IST
Huawei to sell Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers in bid to save its supply chain

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers, according to a joint statement signed by 40 companies involved in the purchase. The deal comes after U.S. restrictions on supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on grounds the firm is a national security threat - which it denies.

Huawei will not hold any shares in the new Honor company after the sale, according the statement, with the buyers setting up a new company, Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, to make the purchase, the statement said. The sale represents a "market-driven investment made to save Honor's industry chain" and the change of ownership will not impact Honor's development direction, the statement said.

No figure for the deal was given in the statement. Honor sells smartphones through its own websites and third-party retailers in China, where it competes with Xiaomi Corp, Oppo and Vivo in the lower-priced handset market. It also sells phones in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Electronics products and appliance store Suning.com is listed among the buyers, which include several state-owned investment firms in Huawei's hometown of Shenzhen. Reuters reported earlier this month that Huawei was in talks to sell Honor in a 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and the government of Shenzhen. A source familiar with the matter said Digital China was not part of the final buyer group.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off -source

President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Irans main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a U.S. official said on Monday.Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top...

Huawei selling Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers to keep the unit alive

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers in a bid to keep it alive, the company and the consortium said on Tuesday. The deal comes after U.S. restrictions on ...

S.Korea to tighten social distancing amid COVID-19 case spikes

South Korea decided to strengthen social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area amid spikes in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday. Tighter curbs would ban public gatherings of 100 people or more, limit...

Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies

Movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc struck a deal that will allow Universal Pictures to offer its movies in U.S. homes as soon as 17 days after they debut in theaters, the companies said on Monday. The multi-year agreement is simil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020