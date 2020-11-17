Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kris Gopalakrishnan appointed first chairperson of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub

Gopalakrishnan is currently the Chief Mentor of Start-up Village, an incubation hub for start-ups. RBIH would be guided and managed by a governing council led by a Chairperson, the central bank said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:25 IST
Kris Gopalakrishnan appointed first chairperson of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan, co-founder and former co-Chairman, Infosys, has been appointed as the first Chairperson of the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub. In August, the central bank had announced that it will set up the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) to promote innovation across the financial sector by leveraging on technology and creating an environment that would facilitate and foster innovation.

"The Reserve Bank has appointed Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan, co-founder and former co-Chairman, Infosys, as the first Chairperson of the RBIH," RBI said in a statement on Tuesday. Gopalakrishnan is currently the Chief Mentor of Start-up Village, an incubation hub for start-ups.

RBIH would be guided and managed by a governing council led by a Chairperson, the central bank said. Other members of the governing council are CEO (to be appointed), Ashok Jhunjhunwala (Institute Professor, IIT, Madras), H Krishnamurthy (Principal Research Scientist, IISc, Bengaluru), Gopal Srinivasan (CMD, TVS Capital Funds), A P Hota (Former CEO, NPCI), Mrutyunjay Mahapatra (Former CMD, Syndicate Bank), T Rabi Sankar (Executive Director, RBI), Deepak Kumar (CGM, Department of Information Technology, RBI), and K Nikhila (Director, Institute for Development & Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad).

The RBIH shall create an eco-system that would focus on promoting access to financial services and products, RBI said, and added "this will also promote financial inclusion". The Hub will collaborate with financial sector institutions, technology industry and academic institutions and coordinate efforts for exchange of ideas and development of prototypes related to financial innovations.

It would develop internal infrastructure to promote fintech research and facilitate engagement with innovators and start-ups..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

Thai riot police fired water cannon at protesters who tried to cut their way through razor wire barricades outside parliament on Tuesday as lawmakers discussed possible changes to the constitution. Protesters are demanding changes to the co...

Britain needs to consider options to repair public finances, says minister

Britain will consider its options to help repair the countrys public finances, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday, after media reports that ministers were considering a temporary cut to its aid spending. The Times newspaper sai...

Ethiopia's PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister says the final and crucial military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the countrys rebellious northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a social media post on Tuesday said...

Islamists say Pakistan agrees to French boycott, end protest

A Pakistani Islamist group called off protests over cartoons of Prophet Mohammad on Tuesday saying the government had agreed to their demand for a boycott of French products, the groups spokesman said. Thousands of Islamists had clashed wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020