Cygnett Hotels and Resorts to open 4 properties by March 2021

Hospitality firm Cygnett Hotels and Resorts on Tuesday said it is looking to add four more properties in the country to its portfolio by March 2021. The new properties will be at Bhiwadi, Jaipur, Dehradun and Patni Top, the company said in a statement.

"We are really enthusiastic about this expansion and to explore these new exciting markets. We have chosen Bhiwadi, Jaipur, Dehradun and Patni Top as the four cities as they add a new facet to our burgeoning brand," Cygnett Hotels & Resorts Founder and MD Sarbendra Sarkar said. Started in 2012, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts currently has 20 operational hotels across India and Nepal.