Mahindra Logistics sets up its largest warehouse in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI): Mahindra Logistics Ltd, a service provider in supply chain management, has set up a 'Built-to Suit' warehousing capacity in neighbouring Kancheepuram district, the company said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:01 IST
Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI): Mahindra Logistics Ltd, a service provider in supply chain management, has set up a 'Built-to Suit' warehousing capacity in neighbouring Kancheepuram district, the company said on Tuesday. The 3.50 lakh square foot warehousing capacity would allow Mahindra Logistics Ltd to provide 'flexible and scalable' fulfillment and integrated distribution solutions.

"We are happy to unveil this Built-to-Suit facility, our largest in Tamil Nadu. This space will cater to two of our key clients in e-commerce and auto-engineering industries", Mahindra Logistics Ltd MD, Rampraveen Swaminathan said in a company statement. The facility situated in Kancheepuram district is focused on integrated solutions to an e-commerce player and a German auto-component supplier.

"We are providing new solutions to our clients like returns processing, pop-up sort centres and integrated distribution services...we are confident that our expertise will add the much-needed supply chain solutions for our clients," Swaminathan said. Mahindra Logistics Ltd is the newly created mobility services sector of the diversified conglomerate USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group.

Mahindra Logistics serves over 400 corporates in various sectors including automobile, engineering, consumer goods and e-commerce.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI.

