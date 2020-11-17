Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart grows stronger in pandemic; quarterly hit $133.75B

Customer loyalty has grown stronger even as those lockdowns were lifted, but infections are surging again and that could deal another round of pain to most retailers. The big box stores, however, will in all likelihood remain open and an aggressive push into online sales is making them even stronger heading into the holiday season..

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:20 IST
Walmart grows stronger in pandemic; quarterly hit $133.75B

Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world's largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains. Third-quarter profits surged 56% and revenue hit $133.75 billion, a 5.3% increase. Both were better that Wall Street had projected. Online sales spiked nearly 80% after nearly doubling in the previous quarter.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6.4%. It is a promising sign for Walmart ahead of the coming holiday season and the quarter provides more evidence that its expansion into online grocery is widening the gap with rivals.

Still, the Bentonville, Arkansas, company faces increasing challenges from Amazon.com, which on Tuesday opened an online pharmacy that will challenge Walmart's own business. The potential impact of Amazon's arrival in the pharmaceutical space rippled through that sector immediately. Before the opening bell, Shares of CVS Health Corp. fell almost 7%. Walgreens and Rite Aid tumbled 10%.

Americans have come to rely on big box stores like Walmart, Home Depot and Target, as well as Amazon, as lifelines during the start of the pandemic. Because of what they could offer they remained open even when hundreds of other retailers where ordered closed. Customer loyalty has grown stronger even as those lockdowns were lifted, but infections are surging again and that could deal another round of pain to most retailers.

The big box stores, however, will in all likelihood remain open and an aggressive push into online sales is making them even stronger heading into the holiday season..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Siberian ski resort hopes to attract locals cut off from the Alps by travel restrictions

A Siberian ski resort is aiming to replace the Alps as Russians preferred winter holiday destination this season as travel to many countries remains forbidden because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Sheregesh ski resort, located in the Keme...

Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems, diary jottings to be published: Daughter

Several sketches made by legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, his diary jottings during the nationwide lockdown and unpublished poems will be made public in the coming days, the thespians daughter Poulomi Basu said on Tuesday. Chatt...

'Full-scale' humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia - U.N.

A major humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday, with more than 27,000 people now having fled heavy fighting to Sudan. The pace of the exodus, some 4,000 a day, may also indicate huge ...

Banyan Investments sells Tanla Platforms' shares worth nearly Rs 587 cr

Banyan Investments Ltd on Tuesday offloaded Tanla Platforms Ltds shares worth nearly Rs 587 crore through an open market transaction. According to block deal data on the BSE, Banyan Investments sold 1.5 crore scrips at an average price of R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020