Banyan Investments sells Tanla Platforms' shares worth nearly Rs 587 cr

Banyan Investments Ltd on Tuesday offloaded Tanla Platforms Ltd's shares worth nearly Rs 587 crore through an open market transaction. According to block deal data on the BSE, Banyan Investments sold 1.5 crore scrips at an average price of Rs 391.3 apiece. This translated into a total deal value of Rs 586.95 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:11 IST
This translated into a total deal value of Rs 586.95 crore. Banyan Investments is a public shareholder of Tanla Platforms and held 16.17 per cent stake in the firm, shareholding data of Tanla Platforms for September 2020 quarter showed.

Through separate transactions, Tanla's promoter Mobile Techsol Pvt Ltd picked 17.1 lakh scrips, Dadal and Broacha Stock Broking Pvt Ltd bought 3.5 lakh shares, Sapni Reddy Ponguleti acquired 2.56 lakh shares, Amansa Investments Ltd picked 40.84 lakh shares and American Funds Insurance Series a/c International Fund bought 86 lakh scrips of Tanla Platforms. The entities bought the shares at a price of Rs 391.3 per scrip.

Shares of Tanla Platforms on Wednesday closed 5 per cent higher at Rs 415 per scrip on the BSE..

