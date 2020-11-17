Left Menu
Guj: 3 dead, 2 injured as motorcycles collide in Navsari

The incident took place on Monday evening when Jignesh (24) and his cousin Savan (18), residents of Abbaj village in Chikhli taluka, were returning after celebrating Gujarati New Year and their motorcycle was hit by another, said Sub Inspector Gaurav Patel of Khergam police station. "Jignesh, and Subhash Patel (25), who was riding the other two-wheeler, died on the spot while Savan was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Two persons riding pillion on Subhash's motorcycle have sustained serious injuries," the PSI said.

PTI | Navsari | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:20 IST
A teen and two men were killed after two motorcycles collided near Khergam in Gujarat's Navsari district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening when Jignesh (24) and his cousin Savan (18), residents of Abbaj village in Chikhli taluka, were returning after celebrating Gujarati New Year and their motorcycle was hit by another, said Sub Inspector Gaurav Patel of Khergam police station.

"Jignesh, and Subhash Patel (25), who was riding the other two-wheeler, died on the spot while Savan was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Two persons riding pillion on Subhash's motorcycle have sustained serious injuries," the PSI said. Since three people were on Subhash's motorcycle, an FIR has been lodged against him for causing death due to rash driving, the official said.

None of the five involved in the accident were wearing helmets, the PSI pointed out..

