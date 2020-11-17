RPF officer saves woman about to fall into train-platform gap

RPF officer saves woman about to fall into train-platform gapPTI | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:13 IST
A Railway Protection Force officeron Tuesday saved the life of a woman who lost her balancewhile boarding a train in Kalyan station and was in danger offalling into the platform gap
RPF sub inspector Vijay Solanki was on duty onplatform number 5 when the incident took place, an officialsaid
"The woman, headed to Bengaluru, was boarding UdayanExpress when she lost balance and was about to fall into thegap as the train started moving. Solanki quickly pulled her tosafety," he said.
