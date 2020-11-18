Equity indices remain in the red, Sensex down by 80 points at afternoon trade

The Indian equity benchmark indices was trading in the red on Wednesday afternoon following the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 43,978.58 and was trading at 43,872.42 (at 12:09 pm), down by 80.29 points or 0.18 per cent.

BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,051.66 points and low of 43,785.78 points so far in the trading session. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,842.75 points (at 12:10 pm), down by 31.45 points or 0.24 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were - capital goods up by 2.58 per cent and auto was higher by 1.24 per cent. The sectors, which were trading lower were - telecom down by 1.57 per cent, IT plummeted by 1.42 per cent, consumer durables lower by 1.12 per cent, TECK crashed by 1.48 per cent while oil and gas down by 1.02 per cent.

The stock price of Lakshmi Vilas Bank has hit the lower circuit limit and was trading at Rs 12.40 per share, down by 20 per cent at 12.44 pm. (ANI)