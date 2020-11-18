Nalco's board approves interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for ongoing fiscal

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 932.81 crore for the current financial year. The approval was given during the board meeting on Wednesday, Nalco said in a filing to the BSE.

"The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on November 18, 2020, have approved a payment of interim dividend at Rs 0.50 per share (10 per cent on face value of Rs 5 each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 932.81 crore for the financial year 2020-21," it added. The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before December 17 to all eligible shareholders.