GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi; passenger dies due to cardiac arrest

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane from Riyadh made an emergency landing at Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday after a passenger suffered cardiac arrest and later died. The chartered flight -- G8-6658 -- carrying 179 passengers had sought priority landing and then landed safely at Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

An airline official said the male passenger suffered cardiac arrest. The plane landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday and the body of the deceased has been brought to the national capital, the official added. In a statement on Wednesday, GoAir said the plane was diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard as a passenger reported unwell.

The airline's staff immediately attended to the passenger and he was administered with Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) till landing at Karachi airport, the release said. "Upon arrival, a dedicated medical services team along with doctors and the airline's staff attended to the passenger, however, it was observed that the passenger had unfortunately succumbed, in spite of being administered with all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

GoAir also said that it rendered all the requisite assistance to the passengers onboard and also provided the required assistance to the family of the deceased..