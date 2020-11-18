Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian online retailer Ozon targets $1 bln in U.S. IPO

If underwriters buy up to 4.5 million more ADS, Ozon might raise as much as $949 million, it said in the updated prospectus submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC). Three financial market sources told Reuters the books for Ozon's base-case IPO were already covered on Wednesday, with bids worth $825 million coming from the Russian investors.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:30 IST
Russian online retailer Ozon targets $1 bln in U.S. IPO

Russian online retailer Ozon Holdings aims to raise nearly $1 billion in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to capitalise on an e-commerce boom in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like most e-commerce firms, Ozon has seen online orders surge as pandemic restrictions have kept people at home.

In a regulatory filing, privately-owned Ozon said it planned to issue 30 million American depositary shares (ADS) at between $22.50 and $27.50 each, raising up to $825 million. If underwriters buy up to 4.5 million more ADS, Ozon might raise as much as $949 million, it said in the updated prospectus submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC).

Three financial market sources told Reuters the books for Ozon's base-case IPO were already covered on Wednesday, with bids worth $825 million coming from the Russian investors. The company, in which Russian conglomerate Sistema and private equity firm Baring Vostok each have 45% stakes, plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "OZON".

It is also considering a technical listing of its ADS in Moscow along with or shortly after its U.S. IPO. Sistema and Baring Vostok would buy shares worth $67.5 million each in concurrent private placements at a price per share equal to the IPO price per ADS, the prospectus said.

After the deal, Ozon's new investors would own 19% of its shares, provided that the underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional ADSs in full, the prospectus said. The COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdowns helped Russia's e-commerce market to grow by 51% year-on-year in the first six months of 2020, the prospectus said, with full-year growth seen at 34%.

Ozon, which aims to use the IPO proceeds to expand, plans to close the books on Nov. 23, the financial market sources said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...

Noida Police attaches mining mafia's Rs 3.50 cr assets

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore, including a land asset, belonging to mining mafia Sanjay Bhati alias Sanjay Momnathan. The properties attached include movable and immovable ass...

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine trial complete, cites shot is 95 per cent effective

American drug giant Pfizer on Wednesday said that final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people. The findings are based on two doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020