BFIL ties up with Maha govt to provide livestock care

The first phase of the initiative will serve farmers in 81 talukas located in 31 districts of Maharashtra, which has a total cattle population of 1.96 crore. The field veterinary services of the state government will be deployed through an integrated telemedicine and service management platform developed by BFIL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:25 IST
IndusInd Bank on Wednesday said its subsidiary firm Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL) has signed a pact with Maharashtra government to enhance doorstep delivery of livestock care to farmers in the state. The joint initiative 'Maha Pashudhan Sanjeevani' --  to be implemented under the Mukhyamantri Pashu Swasthya Yojana -- will also ensure all veterinary services available for farmers at just a phone call and the toll-free number 1962 will be operational from January 2021, it said in a statement.

BFIL signed the agreement to offer its support for 'Maha Pashudhan Sanjeevani' as part of its corporate social responsibility in the presence of Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar, Sports and Youth Minister Anoop Kumar and officials of the state government and IndusInd Bank. The first phase of the initiative will serve farmers in 81 talukas located in 31 districts of Maharashtra, which has a total cattle population of 1.96 crore.

The field veterinary services of the state government will be deployed through an integrated telemedicine and service management platform developed by BFIL. The doorstep veterinary services will have curative treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, preventive care and all animal husbandry related information, it added.

