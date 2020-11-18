Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme garners Rs 72,480 cr tax to govt so far

The government has garnered Rs 72,480 crore so far through the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas, sources said. In order to provide more time to taxpayers to settle disputes, earlier the date for filing declaration and making payment without additional amount under Vivad se Vishwas was extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:00 IST
Vivad Se Vishwas scheme garners Rs 72,480 cr tax to govt so far

The government has garnered Rs 72,480 crore so far through the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas, sources said.         A total of 45,855 declarations have been filed under the scheme, involving disputed tax demand of Rs 31,734 crore till November 17. Central public sector companies are also settling their disputes totalling Rs 1 lakh crore under the scheme.       The government had last month extended for the third time the deadline for making payment under the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme by three months to March 31, 2021 in view of the ongoing pandemic. However, declarations have to be filed by December 31, 2020.        Sources said so far tax of Rs 72,480 crore has been paid by the CPSUs and taxpayers against the disputed demand under the scheme. During a high-level review meeting by the I-T department, it was decided to launch an e-campaign to inform taxpayers about the scheme, guiding and facilitating them in filing of declarations and removing any difficulties faced by them in availing the scheme.  The scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, disputed interest, disputed penalty or disputed fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order on payment of 100 per cent of the disputed tax and 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee. The taxpayer is granted immunity from levy of interest, penalty and institution of any proceeding for prosecution for any offence under the Income Tax Act in respect of matters covered in the declaration.  The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020 to settle direct tax disputes locked up in various appellate forums. In order to provide more time to taxpayers to settle disputes, earlier the date for filing declaration and making payment without additional amount under Vivad se Vishwas was extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Later again, this date was extended to December 31, 2020. Therefore, earlier both the declaration and the payment without additional amount under the Vivad se Vishwas were required to be made by December 31, 2020. The payment date has since being extended to March 2021.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Kejriwal calls all-party meeting; Railways to provide coaches with beds; Doctors and paramedics from paramilitary arrive

As the national capital grapples with a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting ...

Traders not in favour of another lockdown in Delhi

Traders from Delhi on Wednesday said they were not in favour of another lockdown in the city and pledged that the market associations will conduct awareness campaigns to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. Nearly 200 traders associations g...

Economic Recovery Plan to serve as SA’s roadmap going forward

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan will serve as South Africas roadmap going forward, as it dusts off the debris left by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa told potential investors at the South Africa Investment Con...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020