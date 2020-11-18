S N Rajeswari appointed whole-time member of IRDAI

S N Rajeswari appointed whole-time member of IRDAIPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:30 IST
S N Rajeswari, Chairman and Managing Director of Oriental Insurance Company Limited, has been appointed a whole-time member (distribution) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, according to a Personnel Ministry order
Her appointment to the post is for a period of three years or till attaining the age of 62 years, it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- N Rajeswari