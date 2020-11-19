Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection as pandemic takes toll

The airline said it would operate its flights as planned and that its bonds and shares would trade as normal. Karlsen declined to say how many aircraft Norwegian could have at the end of the bankruptcy protection process, called "examinership" in Ireland, which lasts for up to five months.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:48 IST
Norwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection as pandemic takes toll

Norwegian Air has asked an Irish court to oversee a restructuring of its massive debt as it seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic, the budget airline said on Wednesday. Norway's government last week rejected the airline's plea for another injection of state funds, and the company said the following day it was at risk of having to halt operations in early 2021 unless it got access to more cash.

"The main purpose here is to come out of this process quite shortly with a company that is 'investable', where we can be attractive again for investors," Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen told Reuters. The company has opted for an Irish process since its aircraft assets are held in Ireland.

Around 100 Norwegian Air staff wearing company uniform had earlier demonstrated in front of the parliament building in Oslo to demand more state support. After growing rapidly to become Europe's third-largest low-cost airline and the biggest foreign carrier serving New York and other major U.S. cities, Norwegian's debt and liabilities stood at 66.8 billion crowns ($7.4 billion) at the end of September.

It has scaled back its operations drastically, now serving just domestic routes with six of its 140 aircraft. The airline said it would operate its flights as planned and that its bonds and shares would trade as normal.

Karlsen declined to say how many aircraft Norwegian could have at the end of the bankruptcy protection process, called "examinership" in Ireland, which lasts for up to five months. An Irish court will hear the application on Dec. 7. "The creditors are a mix of leasing houses and banks which finance the aircraft that Norwegian owns," Karlsen said.

The company hopes to eventually resume long-haul flights. "We've said in the past that we may halve the size of the long-haul fleet, which remains our starting point," CEO Jacob Schram told a news conference.

TRANSATLANTIC FLYING Before the pandemic, Norwegian helped transform transatlantic travel, expanding the European budget airline business model to longer-haul destinations.

Having lost money each year from 2017 to 2019, and raised new equity from shareholders three times as it haemorrhaged cash, Norwegian was seen as vulnerable even before the virus outbreak. Included in the overall amount owed is net interest-bearing debt of 48.5 billion crowns, while Norwegian's cash holdings stood at just 3.4 billion at the end of the third quarter.

The Norwegian government granted 3 billion crowns of loan guarantees to the company earlier this year, but reiterated on Wednesday that providing more direct financial aid would mainly benefit Norwegian's foreign creditors. "We've told Norwegian that we don't have any money for equity," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament.

However, the government said later on Wednesday the airline was still important for both travel in Norway and tourism. "I hope the company can find a viable solution through negotiations with creditors and owners and that this will allow it to survive," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said.

Leasing company AerCap Holdings, which earlier this year became Norwegian's biggest owner through a debt-for-equity swap that gave it a stake of 13.4%, said earlier on Wednesday it had cut its ownership to 9%. Norwegian's shares were suspended ahead of the announcement, at 1239 GMT. They were trading down 0.3% at the time.

(Writing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche; Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in France drop again

France reported 28,383 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 45,522 on Tuesday and below the nearly 36,000 of last Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease.Health ministry data showed that the number of ...

Soccer-Ecuadorean player finds passport after internet appeal

Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan found his lost passport on Wednesday after fans responded to an internet appeal to help him locate the missing travel document.Estupinan lost his passport on Tuesday, the day he scored a goal in Ecuadors 6-...

Leading Egyptian rights group says two members arrested

A prominent Egyptian rights group said security agents arrested a senior member of its staff on Wednesday, three days after its administrative manager was detained under charges including joining a terrorist group.The arrests come after sen...

New York City public schools to close on Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise -mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday that the citys public school district, the largest in the U.S., would be closed for in-person learning starting on Thursday to ward off the increasing spread of COVID-19.New York City has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020