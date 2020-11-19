Equity indices open in the red, Sensex down by 282 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday with Sensex down by 282.75 points and Nifty down by 81.10 points.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 09:35 IST
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday with Sensex down by 282.75 points and Nifty down by 81.10 points.
At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 282.75 points or 0.64 per cent at 43,897.30.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,857.15, at 9:16 am, down by 81.10 points or 0.63 per cent. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nifty
- Sensex
- BSE Sensex