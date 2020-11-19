Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: A Reliable Way to Manage Big Purchases

2. Quick access to funds Bajaj Finserv offers India’s fastest personal loan: individuals get approval in minutes and disbursal within the same day*. 3. Choose a repayment tenure as per your convenience Bajaj Finserv offers flexible terms to help individuals stay at the top of their finance.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:29 IST
Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: A Reliable Way to Manage Big Purchases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pune, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) Applying for a personal loan is no longer a tedious task. Customers can get a personal loan to fund their large purchases and unplanned expenses from the comfort of their home, quickly without any hassle. On fulfilling the basic eligibility parameters prescribed by the lender, customers can get the funds in their account-making it a go-to solution when they need money. Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd. offers personal loans to customers with a simplified borrowing experience. From instant approval to flexible repayment options, this loan is packed with features that translate into it a smart way of financing big expenses.

Here is an insight into the key features of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: 1. High-value sanction for large expenses With this loan, individuals can get access to funds up to Rs.25 lakh, which makes it possible to cover all high-value expenses without having to put a hold on any purchase or dip into one's savings. Moreover, one doesn't have to pledge any collateral while availing of the loan, which makes the borrowing experience seamless. 2. Quick access to funds Bajaj Finserv offers India's fastest personal loan: individuals get approval in minutes and disbursal within the same day*. Besides, one can apply for the loan online, thereby getting access to funds without the need for a long waiting period or queues. 3. Choose a repayment tenure as per your convenience Bajaj Finserv offers flexible terms to help individuals stay at the top of their finance. One can choose a tenure ranging up to 60 months - whichever suits their repayment capacity the best. One can take the help of the personal loan EMI calculator to determine a budget-friendly EMI. 4. Pay interest only on what one utilises with the Flexi facility The Flexi facility provides individuals with added convenience. With it, one can borrow from their loan limit as and when the need arises and pays interest only on the amount utilised. For the initial part of the tenure, one can choose to pay interest-only EMIs, which lets them lower their EMIs by up to 45%*. What's more, individuals can make part-prepayment towards their loan, whenever they have additional funds, at nil charges. This way, individuals can cut down on their interest outflow and close the loan before the tenure and become free from debt sooner. 5. Online loan account management anytime, anywhere Bajaj Finserv's customer portal, Experia, offers several facilities that improve their loan servicing experience. It lets one access their repayment schedule, view their loan statement, manage their EMIs, and review the terms and conditions of the loan all in one place. 6. Get customised pre-approved offers In addition to benefiting from convenience when applying for a personal loan online, customers can also check their pre-approved offer from the lender. These offers are personalized as per their profile and requirements. To check this pre-approved offer, customers can simply enter their name and contact details on the Bajaj Finserv website. Thus, customers can now go ahead and tick everything off their list of expenses and finance them with a hassle-free, instant personal loan from Bajaj Finserv. *Terms and Conditions apply. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit, www.bajajfinserv.in PWR PWR.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 5 injured in two road accidents in Gujarat

Four persons, including two women, were killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents in Gujarats Surat and Jamnagar districts on Thursday morning, police said. In Jamnagar, two sisters died and three of their family members...

Sudarshan TV: SC takes note of Centre’s affidavit, defers hearing by two weeks

The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of Centres affidavit in which it has found that Sudarshan TV, through four episodes of its Bindas Bol programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims in the bureaucracy, has breached the programme code....

Healthcare workers, people aged above 65 will be given priority for COVID vaccine: Harsh Vardhan

Noting that it is natural to prioritise COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said healthcare workers and people aged above 65 will be early recipients when a vaccine becomes available. Addressing a webina...

German parliament probes intruder incident during virus vote

German parliamentary officials are investigating how people protesting against government lockdown measures were able to enter the Bundestag building and harangue lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote. Senior lawmakers planned to meet Thursday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020