London stocks fall as Brexit, virus concerns weigh; Naked Wines shines

London stocks fell on Thursday as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already faltering domestic economic recovery. The blue-chip index slipped 0.7%, dragged lower by bank, energy and mining stocks.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, lost 0.5%, after a report said Europe's leaders are set to demand no-deal plans amid fears that trade negotiations are dragging, and that an agreement could be finalised as early as Monday. In company news, Naked Wines Plc added 6.2% after it reported a near 80% jump in first-half revenue and raised its annual sales forecast as lockdowns boost wine sales.