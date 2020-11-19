Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and SWSG sign €500m deal to co-finance social housing projects in Germany

Integrated urban development, urban renewal and sustainable mobility are just some of the areas that the Bank focuses on.

EIB | Stuttgart | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:55 IST
EIB and SWSG sign €500m deal to co-finance social housing projects in Germany
The EIB and SWSG have signed a deal with an investment volume of €500 million to co-finance SWSG’s new-build and renovation projects in the rented accommodation segment until 2024. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the world's largest provider of climate finance. As the bank of the European Union, it supports social housing and energy efficiency projects. The deal with SWSG (Stuttgarter Wohnungs- und Städtebaugesellschaft mbH), which is owned by the Stuttgart municipality, is the EIB's first with a property company in the German federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

The EIB supports projects that enhance the sustainability of urban living. Integrated urban development, urban renewal and sustainable mobility are just some of the areas that the Bank focuses on. In its investments, it never loses sight of the overarching goal of ensuring they support projects that are to the benefit of everyone. The EIB and SWSG have signed a deal with an investment volume of €500 million to co-finance SWSG's new-build and renovation projects in the rented accommodation segment until 2024.

EIB Vice President Ambroise Fayolle, who has the oversight on climate and environment as well as on the bank´s financing operations in Germany, said, "SWSG is making a major contribution to social housing while emphasising the importance of sustainability at the same time. It, therefore, meets not one but two of our criteria for lending support." Samir M. Sidgi, CEO of SWSG, said, "We are delighted that the EIB is supporting SWSG's work. As a result, we can forge ahead with our mission of providing, on behalf of the city, badly needed, affordable accommodation for the people of Stuttgart."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Peru's youth has taken down a president. Now they want more

Grace Yarango is only 18 and shes already helped take down a president. Now she - and many other of Perus millennials and Generation Z youth - have their eyes on bigger prizes changes to the constitution and reforming a widely reviled Congr...

FOCUS-Kids gaming platform Roblox faces hurdles ahead of public listing: rough words

Profanities and other offensive content that basic word-filtering tools are designed to catch can be found in some game titles and user profiles on childrens gaming platform Roblox, searches of the website show, despite the companys no tole...

Haptik's contribution towards NLU research recognized alongside Google Brain, OpenAI and IBM Research at EMNLP 2020

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the worlds largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, was recently recognised at EMNLP 2020 for its exceptional contribu...

Bedi sends files to Centre without approving them, 'hindering' development: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday hit out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for unnecessarily sending almost all the files related to development and welfare schemes proposed by his government to the Centre for its opinion, there...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020