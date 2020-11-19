Titan shares gain on business growth

Shares of Titan Company on Thursday touched a 52-week high and closed in the green after the company reported growth in businesses. The scrip opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,279 and then touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,345 on the BSE. It settled with a gain of 1 per cent at Rs 1,292.40.

On the NSE, after opening at Rs 1,278.55, the scrip touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,345.60. It rose nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 1,292. "The jewellery business witnessed a mid-teens growth (around 15 per cent) for the 30 day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali over the corresponding period last year, with a decent recovery in studded jewellery sales," the company said in a business update.

"Eyewear business has also witnessed good traction," the company added..