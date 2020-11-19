HMSI launches Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0, Dio

Left Menu
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched 'Repsol Honda' limited editions of its motorcycle Hornet 2.0 and scooter model Dio. While the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda Edition is priced at Rs 1,28,351, the Dio Repsol Honda Edition is tagged at Rs 69,757 (all prices ex-showroom, Gurgaon), the company said in a statement. These limited editions have Repsol Honda racing team-inspired graphics and design themes along vibrant orange wheel rims.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched 'Repsol Honda' limited editions of its motorcycle Hornet 2.0 and scooter model Dio. While the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda Edition is priced at Rs 1,28,351, the Dio Repsol Honda Edition is tagged at Rs 69,757 (all prices ex-showroom, Gurgaon), the company said in a statement.

These limited editions have Repsol Honda racing team-inspired graphics and design themes along vibrant orange wheel rims. HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said racing holds a special place in the history of Honda.

"Since their collaboration, Honda and Repsol have continued the winning streak on race track and the recent 800th MotoGP win is a testimony of Honda's racing spirit," he added. Ogata also said celebrating this achievement, the company is delighted to unveil the Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio for racing enthusiasts in India.

HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "With the launch of the limited edition Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio, we are happy to transform Honda's racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India." The Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184 cc engine and is equipped with dual petal disc brakes with single channel ABS. On the other hand, the Dio is powered by a 110 cc engine and comes with new features like telescopic suspension, engine start-stop switch, integrated dual function switch and external fuel lid, the company said..

