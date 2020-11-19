Left Menu
Maharashtra: Toll tax to increase on 15 PWD roads

At present, these vehicles are exempted from paying on 15 PWD roads where private contractors collect toll tax.

Maharashtra: Toll tax to increase on 15 PWD roads
The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to increase the toll tax for heavy vehicles on 15 roads under the Public Works Department's jurisdiction. The increase is proposed to be around 10 percent which is less than the toll tax on national highways, an official statement said here.

Cars, jeeps, State Transport (ST) and school buses and light vehicles will continue to be exempted. At present, these vehicles are exempted from paying on 15 PWD roads where private contractors collect toll tax.

Because of the exemption, the government has to pay Rs 350-400 crore as compensation to these contractors every year, the statement said. "Instead of giving this compensation in cash, the government decided to increase the toll tax (for heavy vehicles)," it said.

