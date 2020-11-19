UK's Peacocks, Jaeger go into administration; 4,716 jobs at risk

British fashion chains Peacocks and Jaeger have fallen into administration, putting 4,716 jobs at risk, administrator FRP said on Thursday. Peacocks, based in Cardiff, Wales, operates 423 stores with 4,369 staff. London-based Jaeger has 76 stores and employs 347.

Both retailers are part of EWP Group. No redundancies or store closures have been made on FRP's appointment, it said.

