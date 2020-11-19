J-K highway to remain closed for vehicular traffic on Friday

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed for vehicular traffic for undertaking repair works on Friday, a traffic department advisory said. "On Friday, there shall be no traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway from either side in view of maintenance and repairing of the highway," it said.

The advisory further said that trucks and load carriers may adopt Mughal Road for their journey from Srinagar towards Jammu. "Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the advisory said. For the movement of convoys of security forces, it said that security forces are advised and requested not to ply against advisory and traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. "They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar," it added.

The advisory said that subject to fair weather and good road conditions only downward traffic shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) on Kashmir side from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm towards Poonch (Jammu side). "No vehicle shall be allowed after the cut-off timing. Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road," it added. The advisory with regard to traffic movement on the Srinagar-Leh highway, said only one-way traffic shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road from Srinagar towards Kargil. "Security Forces shall follow the same schedule," it added.

People are advised to undertake journey on highway only after confirming the status of the road from traffic control units, the advisory said..