UK aviation regulator says working hard to mitigate Brexit risks

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday it was working hard to mitigate the risks faced by the country's aviation industry once the Brexit transition period with the European Union ends at the end of this year. The CAA, Britain's aviation regulator, will take on new responsibilities in January when the United Kingdom will no longer be a member of the European air safety regulator EASA.

"I can reassure you that we are extremely active in doing all that we can mitigate those risks," CAA chairman Stephen Hillier said during an online lecture. "We have recruited the additional people we need."

