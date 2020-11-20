Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan aims to expand CPTPP trade pact as UK, China eye membership

Japan aims to expand a major regional free trade pact called the CPTPP, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, potentially catering for China's and Britain's interest in joining the deal.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:27 IST
Japan aims to expand CPTPP trade pact as UK, China eye membership

Japan aims to expand a major regional free trade pact called the CPTPP, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, potentially catering for China's and Britain's interest in joining the deal. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) links 11 countries including Canada, Australia and Japan.

"Japan will aspire for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific through the early conclusion of the RCEP agreement and the steady implementation and expansion of the CPTPP as next year's chair," Suga said. The premier made the comment in a pre-recorded video message delivered at the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) CEO Dialogues, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit later in the day.

RCEP, or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, is the world's largest free trade deal signed this month by 15 economies, while the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific is potentially an even larger pact the 21-member APEC has been aspiring to. A spokesman for the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday his country was open to the idea of joining the CPTPP, while Britain earlier this year announced its intent to pursue accession to the pact.

The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, is scheduled to travel to Tokyo next week, marking the first high-level visit between the two countries since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a regular briefing on Friday. Meanwhile, during his APEC speech, Suga, who became prime minister in September, reiterated his key policy priorities - digital transformation and reduction of greenhouse gases.

"As people's behavioural patterns shift due to COVID-19, accelerating digital transformation is crucial," he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Remdesivir no COVID-19 silver bullet, says UN health agency

A World Health Organization WHO Guideline Development Group GDG panel of international experts made the recommendation in the BMJ the weekly peer-reviewed medical journal, published by the British Medical Association as part of so-called ...

Violence, insecurity continues to plague South Sudan communities

David Shearer, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, warned of increased risk of conflict with the start of the dry season, in December-January, as people start moving towards sources of water for their cattle.I t...

14 people, including 6 children, dead as car collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh district: Senior govt official.

14 people, including 6 children, dead as car collides with truck in UPs Pratapgarh district Senior govt official....

Six children among 14 killed as car collides with truck on UP's Prayagraj-Lucknow highway

As many as fourteen people, including six children, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under the limits of Manikpur police station last night. According to Anurag Arya, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020