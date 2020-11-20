Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

Asia Pacific leaders have called for more open and multilateral trade to support the economic recovery, and warned against protectionist trade policies such as those introduced by Trump since 2017. At the last APEC summit in 2018, the countries failed to agree on a joint communique for the first time in the bloc's history as the United States and China disagreed on trade and investments.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:06 IST
WRAPUP 1-Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
Representative image

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will attend a virtual summit of Asia Pacific leaders on Friday to discuss the coronavirus and global economic recovery, with lingering trade differences likely to cloud the meeting.

The pair will be at a meeting of the leaders of the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) hosted virtually by Malaysia just two weeks after Trump lost his re-election bid. Asia Pacific leaders have called for more open and multilateral trade to support the economic recovery, and warned against protectionist trade policies such as those introduced by Trump since 2017.

At the last APEC summit in 2018, the countries failed to agree on a joint communique for the first time in the bloc's history as the United States and China disagreed on trade and investments. In the run up to Friday's meeting, several APEC leaders warned against protectionism as the world grapples with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

"As we confront this generation's biggest economic challenge, we must not repeat the mistakes of history by retreating into protectionism," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday, speaking at the APEC CEO Dialogues. "APEC must continue to commit to keeping markets open and trade flowing."

Xi on Thursday said "mounting unilateralism, protectionism and bullying as well as backlash against economic globalisation" had added to risks and uncertainties in the world economy. He said China will remain committed to multilateralism, openness and cooperation.

Other Asia Pacific leaders have also expressed hope that a Joe Biden administration would engage more and support multilateral trade. Trump introduced tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese products, starting a trade war between the world's two largest economies, and also pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact.

The United States is also absent from the world's largest free-trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP) - a 15-nation pact backed by China that was signed last week. The Trump administration has been criticised for a lower level of engagement in Asia. The only time he has joined an APEC summit - held annually - was in 2017. Last year's summit in Chile was cancelled due to violent protests.

Trump also missed two virtual Asia meetings last week: the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and the broader East Asia Summit. Other than working on a joint communique, the APEC leaders are also expected to discuss the bloc's post-2020 vision, which would replace the 1994 Bogor Goals - a set of targets on reducing barriers to trade and investment - that expire this year.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Manoj Bajpayees The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated superhit web TV series since Season 1 was aired in September last year. The upcoming season may not have an official premiere date but fans cant wait to know what they c...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble after Mnuchin pulls plug on Fed stimulus

World financial markets stalled on Friday as news U.S. Treasury was ending emergency loans programmes dealt a blow to economic recovery hopes just as California announced curfews to try and fight surging coronavirus infections.SP500 futures...

Suresh Raina greets fans on auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Friday extended his greeting to everyone on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Raina, who recently retired from all forms of the game, shared a beautiful song to wish his fan...

Ethiopia's Tigray rebels fire rockets into city, region government says

Ethiopias Tigray rebel forces fired rockets into the city of Bahir Dar in the Amhara region on Friday but caused no damage, the regional government said. The conflict in northern Ethiopia has killed hundreds over the past two weeks, sent 33...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020